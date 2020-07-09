UFC star Mike Perry strikes man, uses racial slurs in Texas bar incident

UFC star Mike Perry appeared to punch a man and use racial slurs at a Texas bar on Tuesday night in a video that surfaced on social media.

Perry, who is coming off a UFC Fight Night victory over Mickey Gall, appeared to hit the man during the dispute. The video showed that Perry was being confronted by a restaurant employee and was told to leave. Perry said that another man had touched him.

TMZ Sports, which obtained video of the incident, reported that Perry also struck a woman who witnesses said was a friend of Perry’s girlfriend. It was unclear whether the woman was injured.

In the video, Perry could be heard using several racial slurs. According to ESPN, Perry, who is White, has been known to use the N-word but has not been disciplined by UFC for it.

WARNING EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

Lubbock police responded to the incident but Perry was not arrested. An investigation into the dispute was underway, ESPN reported.

“No comment,” Perry tweeted Wednesday.

The 28-year-old welterweight has previously been open about his criminal past.

He reportedly spent about six months in a Florida jail for a probation violation. He was on probation for a burglary charge in 2014 when he violated the terms with a battery arrest. In 2013, he also pleaded no contest to a battery charge.