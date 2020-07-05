UFC 251 appears to get long-awaited fight between top competitors: report

UFC 251 appears to have a new main event.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal agreed to a bout in Abu Dhabi, ESPN reported Sunday. The event is set for Saturday.

Both fighters still have to pass coronavirus tests in Las Vegas before they can jet off, according to ESPN. Should they both pass, the fighters will be able to go to Yas Island.

If the fight is signed off on, Usman and Masvidal have to pass three more coronavirus tests before the bell rings Saturday night.

Usman and Masvidal have feuded for quite some time. The two nearly came to blows during Super Bowl week in Miami earlier this year.

The near-brawl came after Usman appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and confirmed that he and Masvidal were going to fight next, it was just a matter of time.

“Give me a month and let this thing heal up,” Usman said, according to MMA Mania. “I can make a fist now. I’m cracking. They put out the guys, and let’s be honest, if you look at the division, I’ve beaten almost everybody there in the top 10. It’s a matter of who they really want, what’s next. Dana [White] said they really want Jorge. Jorge is the next guy.”

Masvidal appeared on the Le Batard & Friends Network’s “STUpodity” podcast and said he would fight Usman before Conor McGregor.

“When you feel you’re ready for it, let’s do it. I’ll go f—k up Usman, meanwhile.”

Masvidal had feuded publicly with UFC over contract negotiations but it appears that a fight between the two will take place. Both fighters are among the most popular in the sport.

The fight is on track to replace Gilbert Burns-Usman after Burns reportedly tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.