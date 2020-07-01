Ex-MMA star Gina Carano fumes after Instagram deleted her nude photo

Former mixed martial arts star Gina Carano said Monday Instagram deleted a nude photo she posted on the social media site in which she was trying to send a message of empowerment.

Carano, 38, used a Prince quote for her caption, according to Yahoo Sport Australia: “I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

However, Carano's post violated Instagram’s community guidelines and the photo was deleted. The former fighter took her frustrations out in a tweet.

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bulls—t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen.”

For what it’s worth, Instagram’s community guidelines prohibit nudity.

“This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks,” the rules state.

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed.”

Carano never fought in UFC but was 7-1 in eight bouts in her MMA career. She fought in World Extreme Fighting, World Pro Fighting Championships, Strikeforce and EliteXC. She lost her final fight against Cris Cyborg for the inaugural women’s featherweight title.