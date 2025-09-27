UFC's Michael Chandler wants to 'steal the show' against Conor McGregor at White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nothing is official yet, but one of the UFC’s most long-awaited fights may finally be happening soon.

Fans have been waiting for Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor to duke it out in the octagon, but injuries and other factors have postponed the bout.

But Chandler knows that arguably the biggest event in UFC history is on the horizon at the White House next summer.

"I've always thought about what are the biggest opportunities, who are the biggest names, the brightest lights, the most amount of impact, because ultimately, you know, we fight in an octagon with a certain set of rules and punches and kicks and knees and elbows and techniques, right?" Chandler told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "But it's really about making people feel something, right? And this type of event that is being talked about would make people feel something all around the world. So it's pretty cool."

Ahead of the potential fight, Chandler recently partnered with Phorm Energy, a Dana White-backed energy drink through Anheuser-Busch, which is sure to lock him in not just during his next training camp, but also fuel him throughout his days.

Chandler is also a St. Louis kid, as is founder Sal Frisella. For Chandler, it was important to align with a brand that not only benefits him health-wise but also feels personal.

"I've been truly, truly blessed to build this career into where it is, so it's very important to me to do what feels right in my heart and who I'm aligned with. And when it comes to Phorm Energy, truly the ethos and in the spirit behind it is fueling to become your best self," Chandler said. "And I think you see that kind of with my whether it's my podcast, I just wrote a book, and I've got a documentary coming out. I really was the small guy from the small town who was taught to do small things. And somehow, by the grace of God, I was a guy that never stopped shooting and turned into a big shot, and here we are today. So it's very important to me what I put my name on, who I align with, and ultimately see through to the end of, really fueling people's purpose.

"My brand and Phorm Energy's brand could not be more synergistic. And every single experience thus far has been awesome, and I'm excited about the future."

So, expect Chandler to be pounding down the 200 milligrams of natural caffeine as he likely prepares for a fight against McGregor.

"Obviously, that seems like it is on the horizon. He has said he wants to fight me. I said I wanna fight him. and the White House sure does make a lot of sense," Chandler said. "It's the biggest fight that we could possibly ask for, right? It checks all of the boxes. Time will tell. A lot of things are up in the air, so to speak.

"But either way, man, I'm excited. I'm gonna pull my hat down tight, and we're gonna head toward that direction, and if it does happen, I can tell you this, I'm coming to steal the show."

