UFC fighter dedicates win to mother who is battling stage 4 breast cancer

Anthony Rocco Martin picked up his 17th professional victory Saturday at UFC Fight Night 163, but it wasn’t his victory that was being talked about after the match.

Martin dedicated his unanimous-decision victory over Ramazan Emeev to his mother, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Martin gave a heartfelt speech after his fight, which left no dry eyes in the building.

“Most importantly, this is my 14th UFC fight and I never dedicated a fight to anyone,” Martin said. “And I just want to tell a woman in my life that’s really special to me.

“And this woman, I never tell her how much I love her and how much she means to me. She just got diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She means the world to me and I want to tell her how much I love her. So, mom, I love you. Get that bucket list ready. Let’s go out with one hell of a bang.”

Martin has been fighting in UFC since 2014 and his career with the promotion started off a bit slow as he dropped three of his first four fights.

However, five wins in his last six fights since April 2018 has him back on track. The 29-year-old welterweight could be lining up for a UFC main-card bout next year.