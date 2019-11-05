Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend revealed Monday he’s been receiving death threats over it.

Dr. Nitin K. Sethi told MMA Fighting he’s been harassed since he determined that Diaz’s cut over his right eye was enough to put a stop to the fight for the “Baddest Motherf----r” title. Diaz already expressed his frustrations with the decision, but Sethi said he’s been getting it bad.

UFC'S JORGE MASVIDAL EXPRESSES WILLINGNESS TO FIGHT BOXING CHAMP CANELO ALVAREZ NEXT

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES

“I’m a very good neurologist and a very good doctor, and calling me f-----g scum online and calling my office staff and yelling at them, threatening me, I fear for my health and safety,” he told the MMA-centric website. “Somebody’s going to get hurt, and it’s probably going to be me this time.”

Sethi explained he decided to make the officials call the fight because he wasn’t able to “guarantee” Diaz would be safe if he continued.

UFC'S DANA WHITE OPENS UP ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP FOLLOWING UFC 244

“Going forward off that third round, I could not guarantee his health and safety,” he said. “When in doubt, you have to do what you have to do to protect the athlete’s safety. His health and safety comes first. Every action of mine has to be viewed with that foremost in everybody’s mind, but that doesn’t happen.”

Sethi said the immediate questions over the decision led to a heated environment.

“You have a very, very charged crowd, and you just make it more charged,” Sethi said. “I was walking back [from the cage] and people from the top were yelling at me f—k this, f—k that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Masvidal picked up the win and it has thrust him into the UFC spotlight even further. It’s unclear who his next opponent would be.

Both fighters expressed a willingness to have a rematch, but UFC boss Dana White said he wasn't interested