Sports

UFC champ Sean Strickland takes Paige VanZant to task over OnlyFans revelation

VanZant said she made 'more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans' than her entire fighting career

UFC star Sean Strickland took former MMA fighter Paige VanZant to task on social media after she revealed she makes more money from her OnlyFans account than she did fighting.

Strickland, the UFC middleweight champion, who is on a three-fight winning streak, wrote three reasons why VanZant was rolling in the cash from her fan site rather than in the octagon – whether it be UFC or elsewhere.

Sean Strickland and Paige VanZant

Sean Strickland took a jab at Paige VanZant. (Getty Images)

"Let’s unpack …," Strickland wrote.

"1. You were signed because you’re hot. 

"2. Women’s mma is lame. 

"3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you right."

He added, "Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol."

VanZant opened her OnlyFans account in 2020 and charges $9.99 per month for her photos. During an appearance on the Barstools Sports podcast titled "Only Stans," VanZant spoke with host Glenny Balls about the "life-changing" amount of money she makes posting racy photos of herself.

Sean Strickland wins

Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on Sept. 10, 2023 in Sydney. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income," she added. "I would say combined, in my fighting career. I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career combined."

VanZant discussed the stigma around the OnlyFans platform and explained that most of her fan base is made up of men, given her fighting background. 

"Even outside of the UFC and out of fighting has been pretty successful," she said. "I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over, I guess [to] a more mainstream personality."

Paige VanZant models

Paige Van Zant attends SI Swimsuit On Location after party at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami. (Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

She explained that social media prompted her to explore the OnlyFans platform because her followers often asked her to post photos of herself and by monetizing that, she has made "life-changing money."

Fox News’ Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.