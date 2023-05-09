Expand / Collapse search
Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant knocks out body-shamers in Instagram post: 'You're only growing my platform'

VanZant boasts more than 3 million followers on Instagram alone

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Paige VanZant, a former UFC star who has also worked with All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, took time on Monday to address body-shamers who claimed she looked pregnant just because she put on a few pounds of muscle.

VanZant posted her message on Instagram to her more than 3.2 million followers. She was wearing gym attire and showing her fans exactly how she looks in real life.

Paige VanZant in 2021

Paige Van Zant fights Britain Hart during the BKFC KnuckleMania event at RP Funding Center on Feb. 5, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

"Dear haters, I f---ed up!" she started.

"I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the ‘prettiest’ side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f--- ton of happiness.

Paige VanZant at Bellator

Paige VanZant watches on from the corner of husband Austin Vanderford during his Middleweight world title bout against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275 at the 3Arena in Dublin. (David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f---, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy. So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform.

"And I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever. The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest f---ing version of me I have ever been. Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better. Anyway, check out my YouTube channel. Because I’ll be damned if I don’t continue to profit off of THE BEST HATERS IN THE WORLD."

Paige VanZant in 2018

Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on Jan. 12, 2018 in St. Louis. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

VanZant has gained a large following on social media since her departure from UFC. She has also made appearances on "Dancing With the Stars" and "Chopped."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.