UFC star made more in 24 hours on OnlyFans than she did ‘in her entire fighting career’

UFC Star Paige VanZant said OnlyFans allows her to make 'life changing money'

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
The former Missouri teacher who resigned after school administrators found out about her OnlyFans account told Fox News Digital she's made close to $1 million by selling adult content on the website.

UFC star Paige VanZant said she made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than she did during the entire span of her fighting career. 

After spending six years in the MMA industry, the 29-year-old launched her OnlyFans account in 2020. VanZant, who referred to herself as the "queen of OnlyFans" now charges fans $9.99 per month to view her photos. 

During an appearance on Barstools Sports podcast titled "Only Stans," VanZant spoke with host Glenny Balls about the "life-changing" amount of money she makes posting racy photos of herself.

"OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income," she added. "I would say combined, in my fighting career."

"I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career combined," she added. 

  • Paige VanZant in 2018
    Image 1 of 3

    Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018, in St. Louis, Missouri. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

  • Paige VanZant in New York City
    Image 2 of 3

    Paige VanZant attends Media Day ahead of UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw at the New York Marriott Downtown Financial Ballroom on January 17, 2019, in New York City. (Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

  • Paige VanZant fights Rachel Ostovich
    Image 3 of 3

    Paige VanZant (left) fights against Rachael Ostovich during their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019, in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

VanZant discussed the stigma around the OnlyFans platform and explained that most of her fan base is made up of men given her fighting background. 

"Even outside of the UFC and out of fighting has been pretty successful," she said. "I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over, I guess [to] a more mainstream personality."

She explained that social media prompted her to explore the OnlyFans platform because her followers often asked her to post photos of herself and by monetizing that, she has made "life changing money."

"Now, I have made the transition … if people don't want to hire me because I have an only fans I don't really care," she said. 

At first, VanZant described her content as "PG," but as time went on she switched to more "X-rated content."

OnlyFans and the money that creators are able to make on the site has served as a point of contention, with proponents arguing it is a way for women creating their own content to monetize off people who view it, while others argue the sexually explicit platform is degrading or taboo. 

Teachers across the U.S. and in Canada have been fired for posting explicit content to OnlyFans, reporting they also made more on the platform than they did during their day jobs. 

One Missouri high school teacher was placed on leave last month after district officials found out about her OnlyFans account. The former teacher told local outlets that her OnlyFans account added about $8,000 per month to her $42,000 yearly teaching salary. 

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 