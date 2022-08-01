Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Lionel Messi, Neymar power Paris Saint-Germain to Champions Trophy over Nantes

Neymar scored twice in the victory

Associated Press
Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.

PSG's Marquinhos holds the trophy after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0. 

PSG's Marquinhos holds the trophy after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Neymar expertly guided a free kick into the top left corner in first-half injury time to put coach Christophe Galtier's side 2-0 up at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, which hosted the game for the second straight year.

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 in the 57th minute from close range and Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd after being fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.

PSG's Neymar, left, holds the trophy as he celebrate with his teammate Lionel Messi after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0. 

PSG's Neymar, left, holds the trophy as he celebrate with his teammate Lionel Messi after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Galtier, who guided Lille to the league title against the odds in 2021, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. 

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Antoine Kombouare, who once coached PSG, helped Nantes win its first trophy in 21 years when it won the cup.