UConn No. 1 in women's poll for 22nd straight week; 18 teams top 100 points in opening weekend

Not much changed atop The Associated Press' women's basketball poll this week. UConn remained No. 1 on Monday for the 22nd straight week.

That's the fifth longest streak in Top 25 history, passing Baylor's 21-week run in 2011-12. The only change in the first 10 was Maryland and Texas switching places.

Here are some other nuggets from the first regular-season poll of 2014-15:

STAYING ATOP: UConn also holds two of the other top five longest streaks at No. 1. When the Huskies won 90 straight games a few seasons ago, they held the top spot in the poll for a record 51 consecutive weeks. UConn also has the third longest mark with a 30-week run in the early 2000s. Louisiana Tech is No. 2 on the list with a 36-week run in the early 1980s. Texas has the fourth longest stretch, going 26 weeks at No. 1 in 1985-86.

HIGH SCORING: One of the biggest takeaways from the opening weekend of women's basketball is teams can certainly put points on the board. Eighteen topped 100 points — the most in the last decade, according to STATS. Seven of those performances came by Top 25 teams. Teams averaged nearly 68.5 points, down about .7 from last year's high.

EARLY-SEASON ROUTS: There weren't too many competitive games over the opening weekend. With the exception of No. 18 DePaul's loss to fifth-ranked Texas A&M, the current teams in the Top 25 went 37-0, winning by an average of 27.8 points.

UPCOMING SHOWDOWNS: The week ahead has many potentially great games, starting off with Monday night's doubleheader that features No. 8 Baylor visiting No. 13 Kentucky and No. 1 Connecticut at sixth-ranked Stanford. Later in the week, No. 21 Oklahoma State visits 11th-ranked North Carolina and No. 3 Notre Dame is at No. 15 Michigan State. Stanford also will be tested later in the week when No. 10 Texas visits.

