UCF vs. SMU game moved a second time due to Hurricane Ian: report

UCF and SMU now have a third date and time for their Week 5 matchup in Orlando, Florida.

Initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, the game between the Mustangs and the Knights will now be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, according to ESPN.

It’s the second time the game has been moved. The AAC announced earlier in the week the game had been moved to Sunday afternoon.

UCF canceled classes for the week, and classes are expected to resume Monday.

It’s the start of conference play for both teams. The Knights enter Week 5 with a record of 3-1, while SMU has lost two games in a row for a 2-2 record.

"They’ve been working on all of the ‘what ifs?’" UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said earlier in the week, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "From my standpoint, I addressed our team, ‘We’re moving forward like a normal week. Obviously, we’ll keep you updated. If things change on a daily basis, we’ll be able to adjust.’"

It’s not the only game impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The game between the Florida Gators and Eastern Washington has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, while South Carolina and South Carolina State moved their game up two days from Saturday to Thursday.

As of Thursday, Florida State and Wake Forest are still scheduled for their 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian," Florida State said in a statement. "We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration.

"As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time."

Florida State is offering tickets to Floridians who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian.