Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UCF Knights
Published

UCF vs. SMU game moved a second time due to Hurricane Ian: report

Wednesday's game is scheduled to be played in Orlando

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UCF and SMU now have a third date and time for their Week 5 matchup in Orlando, Florida. 

Initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, the game between the Mustangs and the Knights will now be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, according to ESPN. 

Head coach Gus Malzahn of the UCF Knights during pregame warmups before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium Sept. 17, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. 

Head coach Gus Malzahn of the UCF Knights during pregame warmups before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium Sept. 17, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It’s the second time the game has been moved. The AAC announced earlier in the week the game had been moved to Sunday afternoon. 

MICHIGAN’S JIM HARBAUGH CLAIMS ‘TOP-FIVE TEAMS GO TO DIE’ AT IOWA

UCF canceled classes for the week, and classes are expected to resume Monday. 

It’s the start of conference play for both teams. The Knights enter Week 5 with a record of 3-1, while SMU has lost two games in a row for a 2-2 record. 

View of the stadium during a game between SMU and TCU Sept. 24, 2022, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

View of the stadium during a game between SMU and TCU Sept. 24, 2022, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"They’ve been working on all of the ‘what ifs?’" UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said earlier in the week, according to the Orlando Sentinel.  "From my standpoint, I addressed our team, ‘We’re moving forward like a normal week. Obviously, we’ll keep you updated. If things change on a daily basis, we’ll be able to adjust.’"

LANE KIFFIN ON OLE MISS FAN SUPPORT: ‘LIKE A HIGH SCHOOL GAME PLAYING IN A COLLEGE STADIUM’

It’s not the only game impacted by Hurricane Ian. 

The game between the Florida Gators and Eastern Washington has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, while South Carolina and South Carolina State moved their game up two days from Saturday to Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Thursday, Florida State and Wake Forest are still scheduled for their 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida. 

A UCF helmet sits on a sideline during a game between the Louisville Cardinals and the University of Central Florida Knights Sept. 9, 2022, at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

A UCF helmet sits on a sideline during a game between the Louisville Cardinals and the University of Central Florida Knights Sept. 9, 2022, at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian," Florida State said in a statement. "We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time." 

Florida State is offering tickets to Floridians who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.