UAB football player stabs two teammates hours before scheduled game against South Florida

Two football players from the University of Alabama at Birmingham were stabbed by another player in an incident at the team’s training facility ahead of their Saturday game against South Florida, a university official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The two players were attacked Saturday morning at the Football Operations Center, the training center for the Blazers’ football program.

The names of the victims, and the player in custody, were not released.

"We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place."

The stabbing happened hours before UAB was due to host South Florida at 3 p.m. ET. The spokesperson confirmed that the university elected to play.

"UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.