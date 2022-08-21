Tyson Fury reveals cousin was killed in stabbing: 'Idiots carry knives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British boxing star Tyson Fury revealed Sunday his cousin was stabbed to death and called on the government to implement tougher sentencing for knife crimes.

Fury revealed Rico Burton’s death in an Instagram post.

"My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives," the two-time world heavyweight champion wrote. "This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons."

Burton was involved in a bar fight in Altrincham in which two people were stabbed, the Manchester Evening News reported. According to the paper, police said a 31-year-old male died after being taken to the hospital and a 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

"Police are appealing to the public for further information after two males were stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham. Shortly after 3am this morning (Sunday 21 August 2022), Police were called to reports of two males having been stabbed outside a bar on Goose Green, Altrincham," a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said in a statement. "Emergency services attended the scene. Two men were rushed to hospital with serious and life changing injuries.

"A 31-year-old male has sadly passed away a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old male also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody. A murder investigation has been launched and would like to appeal to members of the public who have any further information regarding this incident."

Police launched a murder investigation.

Fury, 34, was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. He announced his retirement from the sport earlier this month.