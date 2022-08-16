Omar Figueroa Jr blasts Adrien Broner for pulling out of fight: 'You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adrien Broner was set to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. this weekend, but the four-time boxing champion pulled out last minute due to mental health reasons.

Broner explained in an Instagram post he did not want to die in the boxing ring and did not want to fight Figueroa if he was not 100% ready to go mentally. Figueroa, who is 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts said in response Monday that he was not exactly buying Broner’s reason for withdrawing.

"As we all know, my fight against that mf Broner is off. Now, I ‘don’t mind’ because this is something we expected so we had plans in motion to mitigate most (of) the aftermath, What REALLY passes (sic) me off is that NOW this mf wants to use #MentalHealth as a FKN excuse," he wrote in an Instagram statement.

"THAT, I have ‘a problem’ (with) because that’s BS! You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now, mf! Not saying you DON’T suffer from mental health issues as WE CAN ALL tell you do, just don’t use it as an excuse NOW, after you’ve been undisciplined and not taking this fight/training camp seriously! If it really IS mental health, PLEASE SHOW US THE PROOF THAT YOU WENT AND SOUGHT PROFESSIONAL HELP.

"You love to post all your s--- on social media, why not let us in on your ‘mental health recovery’? You don’t get to undermine mine and countless other’s journey and strugges (with) #MentalHealth because of your undisciplined/childish dumb a--!

"#F---YOU, Broner! Just when I thought you couldn’t stoop any lower!"

Figueroa last fought Abel Ramos in May 2021. He lost the fight via corner retirement. He last beat John Molina Jr. via unanimous decision in February 2019.

He will now fight Sergey Lipinets in Florida on Saturday.