Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend leads the perfect troll after Pacers beat Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend's troll game is a 10 out of 10.

The Indiana Pacers are moving on to the NBA Finals for the first time this century after defeating the New York Knicks, the same team they beat 25 years ago in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers' series win was kick-started by an historic comeback, and Jade Jones basked in it.

"finally got to see the ball drop in NYC," she posted on Instagram after that game with a smirking emoji.

Well, after the Knicks' season ended over the weekend, Jones took one more parting shot at the Knickerbockers.

"go NY go NY go… Home!!!" Jones posted on Sunday in a play on the Knicks' "Go New York" rally cry.

Jones posted several photos in the post, including three with herself and Haliburton, an AI-generated photo of the Statue of Liberty in a Pacers jersey and a shot of Haliburton's infamous choke signal after Game 1.

Haliburton pulled off a Grade-A troll job on Sunday, including toward Knicks superfan Ben Stiller.

Haliburton and his other Pacers teammates entered the Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing all black, alluding to having a funeral for the Knicks and the series. He carried a black duffel bag with him as he walked through the arena’s corridor. Stiller had some words on X.

"Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY," he wrote.

After the game, Haliburton fired back.

"Nah, was to pack y’all up," Haliburton wrote.

The Pacers now have a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are considered the heavy favorites to win their first-ever title after going 68-14 in the regular season with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Indiana defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five and six games, respectively, before taking on New York, who had taken down the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics in a stunning upset.

Oklahoma City defeated Indiana in both matchups during the regular season.

