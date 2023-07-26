Tyreek Hill marina incident captured on surveillance video: report

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill was involved in a police investigation last month for assault and battery, but he eventually avoided charges.

Hill was alleged to have slapped a man in the back of the head at a Miami marina, and surveillance footage of the incident has been uncovered.

In the video tweeted by South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater, Hill can be seen being held back by another person, but he appears to reach around and hit a man from behind.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After connecting, he continued to be whisked away.

The footage then cuts a bit later to show Hill being held back by several people – he also makes contact with a woman, who he appears to push aside. He is held back again and then seen walking away from the ruckus.

Miami-Dade police told Fox News Digital at the time that Hill was under investigation. Hill is said to have hit the man on Father's Day after the two got into a disagreement at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach.

Slater reported that Hill's crew boarded a boat without permission and that Hill slapped the employee on the back of his head. The employee did not want to press charges.

Slater said employees told police that Hill said, "I can buy you and the boat," informing them that he was "No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins. " But the two have resolved the dispute.

GIANTS SIGN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ANDREW THOMAS TO RECORD-SETTING CONTRACT EXTENSION

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," reads the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of Kelly Fleet Inc. and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney.

The receiver is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs , winning Super Bowl LIV with them.

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and this past season, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 29-year-old racked up career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.