Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill avoids charges after alleged incident with marina employee: report

Hill allegedly slapped man in back of head

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami-Dade police have concluded their investigation into Tyreek Hill after allegations of assault and battery, and he has avoided charges.

Multiple reports said he allegedly hit a man who was working at Haulover Marina after the two got into a disagreement Sunday.

Sports radio talk show host Andy Slater reported that Hill's crew boarded a boat without permission, and Hill slapped the employee on the back of his head. The employee did not want to press charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyreek Hill runs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Slater says employees told police that Hill said, "I can buy you and the boat," informing them that he was "No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins."

Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina on Monday, and police confirmed the investigation was underway on Tuesday.

The receiver is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with them.

Tyreek Hill stretches before practice

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CHIEFS RECEIVER SAYS SUPER BOWL RING WILL GO ON MIDDLE FINGER IN RESPONSE TO FORMER TEAM TRADING HIM

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and this past season, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old racked up career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill plays in the NFL Playoffs

Miami-Dade police have concluded their investigation into Tyreek Hill after allegations of assault and battery, and he has avoided charges. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami's minicamp was June 6-8. Their report date for training camp has not been announced.