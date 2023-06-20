Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill involved in police investigation of assault, battery

Police confirmed the investigation involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill to Fox News Digital

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just about a month before training camp, Tyreek Hill has found himself in hot water.

Miami-Dade police told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that they are "investigating an allegation of an Assault/Battery involving" the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Miami Local 10 News reports that Hill allegedly hit a man on Sunday working at Haulover Marina after the two got into a disagreement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyreek Hill crosses the goal line

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina on Monday, and police confirmed the investigation was underway on Tuesday.

Hill was fishing with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Tuesday.

Tyreek Hill plays in the NFL Playoffs

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PATRIOTS DEFENSIVE BACK JACK JONES PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO NINE COUNTS OF GUN CHARGES

The receiver is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with them.

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and this past season, he was named a First-team All-Pro for the fourth time.

Tyreek Hill stretches before practice

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 29-year-old racked up career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

Miami's minicamp was from June 6-8. Their report date for training camp has not been announced.