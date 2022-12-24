Two teens arrested in shooting death of Post University college basketball player

Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Post University basketball player Philip Urban.

Urban was shot and killed in a white Mercedes-Benz stationed at a New Jersey nature preserve last Saturday, December 17th.

On Friday afternoon, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody, according to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

The two teens have been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses, according to the report.

Urban was found "slumped over" in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom," Post University CEO and president John Hopkins said in a statement, according to Fox 61 in Hartford. "We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time."

The investigation revealed that the two teens lured Urban to the nature preserve with the intention of robbing him of a quarter pound of marijuana worth an estimated $800.

Urban was shot and killed after being robbed.

A native of Manalapan, New Jersey , Urban played in two games this season as a reserve player off the bench.

"This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year, and if I told you how he handled it, you’d be proud too!" an ex-coach tweeted about Urban when he committed to Post earlier this year.

"Super excited for Philly man – stayed humble, trusted the process, and accomplished a goal!"

