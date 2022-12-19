College basketball player shot dead at NJ nature preserve, authorities investigating

College basketball player Phil Urban was shot and killed in a white Mercedes-Benz stationed in a New Jersey nature preserve this weekend, reports The New York Post.

The 20-year-old, who played for Post University in Connecticut after attending the Pennington School in New Jersey, was shot around 7 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said. He was at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.

In a statement, authorities said Urban was "slumped over" in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When found, Urban was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.

Authorities added that they believe Urban was meeting someone at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, though the circumstances of his death remain a mystery at this time.

LOUIS ORR, SYRACUSE STAR AND LONGTIME COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH, DEAD AT 64

Authorities have an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

Urban was a 6-foot-6 "skilled wing," as Post University put it. He recently joined their program this year, as the team welcomed him with a tweet.

Urban was a Manalapan, New Jersey, native. He played in just two games for Post this season, coming off the bench as a reserve player.

US NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD RULES NCAA VIOLATED ATHLETES' LABOR RIGHTS; COURT MEETINGS LIKELY: REPORTS

"This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year and if I told you how he handled it, you’d be proud too!" an ex-coach tweeted about Urban when he committed to Post earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Super excited for Philly man – stayed humble, trusted the process and accomplished a goal!"