Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan's Juwan Howard lashes out at players after being pulled off referee

Michigan lost to North Carolina 80-76 on Wednesday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard became irked with his players Wednesday night as they tried to pull him away from berating an official. 

With 36.3 seconds left and the Wolverines down 77-71 to North Carolina, Howard was yelling at a referee when two Michigan players pulled him back, seemingly trying to stop their head coach from receiving a technical foul. 

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard looks on during the second half of a game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard looks on during the second half of a game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It had been a chippy game between the two blue-blood schools, with four technical fouls being assessed in the first half of play. 

Howard did not appreciate being restrained, letting his players know how he felt about being yanked away from the referee.

Howard has a history of fiery on-court reactions. He was suspended for five regular season games in February after taking a swipe at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following a loss to the Badgers. 

The four first-half technicals came after Michigan center Hunter Dickinson fouled North Carolina guard Caleb Love.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks with Jett Howard during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks with Jett Howard during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dickinson appeared to stand over Love after the foul, causing the two teams to skirmish. 

"I was fired up," North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis said when asked about the chippy play, according to 247 Sports. "I was ready to compete… It’s hard to have played and then you can't go out there because I'm 52. And so I'd love to be out there. I miss that. I miss that competition. I love that interaction. I love that competitiveness. And it doesn't take very much at all for me to get into it. And so that's just normal for me. Game. Practice. Shoot around."

Michigan Wolverines head Coach Juwan Howard shouts instructions to his players during the Jumpman Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Michigan Wolverines head Coach Juwan Howard shouts instructions to his players during the Jumpman Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tar Heels won the game 80-76, dropping Michigan to 7-4 on the season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.