Minnesota Twins
Twins’ Carlos Correa’s struggles continue, hears it from home crowd: ‘I'd boo myself too’

Correa is hitting .185 this season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Minnesota Twins committed $200 million to shortstop Carlos Correa in the offseason, the most the franchise has ever committed toward one player. 

And Correa is not performing like a $200 million player. 

Carlos Correa plays against the Royals

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins fields against the Kansas City Royals on April 30, 2023, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Through 36 games of the 2023 MLB season, Correa is hitting an anemic .185 at the plate, and Minnesota fans are voicing their displeasure. 

Correa went 0-5 at the plate on Tuesday, leaving six runners on base as the Twins lost to the San Diego Padres, with Twins fans booing their star after his final two at-bats. 

"I'd boo myself too with the amount of money I'm making, if I'm playing like that," Correa said.

"Obviously, (the boos are) acceptable. It's part of the game, part of sports," Correa said. "Fans want production, and fans want a team that's going to compete out there and win games. It's to be expected when you play poorly. But at the same time, the work doesn't stop. I'm going to keep working and keep focusing on the things I can control, and the results will come."

Carlos Correa looks on

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Oct. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Correa returned to Minnesota in the offseason after a bizarre few months that saw the two-time All-Star reportedly agree to terms with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets before both deals fell apart.

Both the Giants and Mets had issues with Correa’s physical, which focused on his 2014 surgically repaired leg.  

Despite Correa being a non-factor at the plate, Minnesota has managed to get off to a 19-17 start, good for first place in the American League Central

Carlos Correa reacts after striking out

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins reacts to striking out against the San Diego Padres at Target Field on May 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"Carlos has great perspective," manager Rocco Baldelli said, according to MLB.com. "He knows that. He understands that. Adding stress to a situation never works. Adding ideas to a situation and adding some patience for yourself and some ways to actually calm down probably work better than anything else."

Correa will make $32 million during the 2023 MLB season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

