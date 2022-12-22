Steve Young left speechless on live radio after finding out Carlos Correa's deal with Giants fell through

Most people found out as soon as they woke up on Wednesday morning that Carlos Correa opted to sign with the New York Mets after his original deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through.

49ers legend Steve Young is not most people.

The former quarterback hopped on KNBR's "Tolbert and Copes" in San Francisco, and toward the end of the interview, he was asked by cohost Tom Tolbert, "what'd you think about Carlos Correa?"

Tolbert, of course, meant Correa's departure, but Young had no idea about it. So he gave his answer based on Correa being in a Giant uniform.

"Why not? I mean, there was a couple of names that I was hoping for, but okay," Young answered.

Tolbert and Adam Copeland tried to let him down easy, informing him of the news. Young was floored, and could only let out one word.

"What?"

The hosts responded that Correa "backed out" of the deal - in reality, it was the Giants who opted not to move forward after feeling uneasy about his physical.

"You’re telling me in the time I was going to Green Bay and back, and the two days since, we lost him…" Young said. "What the hell! No! No, we don’t roll that way! You don’t reject us like that. That’s not how we roll! We land guys like you! You don’t head fake us!

"I gotta process this. We’ll process this next year, boys. You just ruined my Christmas!"

Correa's deal with San Francisco was worth $350 million over 13 seasons - it would have been the second-largest ever signed by a free agent, and the third-most in total value for any player.

Instead, he had to settle for 12 years and $315 million, the 10th-largest deal ever, in Queens.