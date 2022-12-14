San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa agree to massive 13-year, $350 million contract: reports

One of the last major free agents remaining in the Major League Baseball offseason agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday evening for $350 million, according to reports.

Carlos Correa, 28, will now reportedly call the Bay Area home for the next decade-plus.

He is regarded as one of the premier defenders in the game, having won a Platinum Glove in 2021.

This will be the third team in as many years for the shortstop, after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins and the previous seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

The deal includes no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause, per Jon Heyman.

Once signed, the contract will be the fourth largest in the history of MLB.

The three other largest contracts in the sport's lengthy history include Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's $360 million arrangement with the New York Yankees.

In 2022, Correa held a .291 batting average to go along with an on-base percentage of .366. He also slugged 22 home runs and drove in 64 RBI across 136 games played.

Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012.