White Sox's Keynan Middleton enjoyed striking out 'cheater' Carlos Correa for save: ‘I don’t like him’

Correa is in his second season with the Minnesota Twins

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Chicago White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton earned his first save since 2021 on Wednesday, and he did so by striking out Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa for the final out. 

The save was extra sweet for Middleton, who particularly enjoyed getting Correa for the final out in a 6-4 Chicago win. 

Keynan Middleton reacts after earning a save

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton, #99, reacts after a strike out during a Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox on May 3, 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So it was kind of cool," he said. "I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. ... I mean, he’s a cheater."

Middleton was referring to Correa’s time with the Houston Astros, who were caught using an electronic sign-stealing scheme from 2017-2018. 

Middleton played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2017-2020, facing off against Correa and the Astros as a division rival. 

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were fired after Major League Baseball’s investigation into the sign-stealing scandal. 

MLB determined the Astros used a camera in center field to steal signs from the opposing team’s catcher during home games, with Houston players then banging on trash cans to inform the batter of which pitch was coming. 

Carlos Correa plays against the Royals

Carlos Correa, #4 of the Minnesota Twins, fields against the Kansas City Royals on April 30, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

While Hinch and Luhnow lost their jobs, no players were punished following the investigation. 

Middleton signed with the White Sox in the offseason after one year with the Arizona Diamondbacks

He has appeared in 11 games for the White Sox in 2023, allowing three earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched. 

Keynan Middleton reacts after earning a save

Keynan Middleton, #99 of the Chicago White Sox, celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 3, 2023 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"He wants to pitch every single day," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "We’re the ones that have to tell him you’re down today. He loves the moment."

Chicago will go for the series sweep of Minnesota on Thursday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.