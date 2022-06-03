Twins’ broadcaster uses curious nickname for Yankees’ Nestor Cortes: ‘Nestor the Molester’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat plans on apologizing to New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes after referring to the left-handed pitcher as "Nestor the Molester" during a Thursday broadcast.

During Minnesota’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Kaat discussed Cortes as one of his favorite pitchers, using the nickname and finding himself in hot water.

"Nestor the Molester," Kaat said. "Nestor Cortes. Man, he is fun to watch."

The Yankees swept a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, with Cortes getting the win in the first game of the day after throwing seven scoreless innings.

"I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all," Cortes told The Associated Press.

"So, you know, I don’t really have anything more than just that, honestly," he said.

Dustin Morse, Twins vice president of communications, had a conversation with Kaat after the Twins game against the Tigers.

"Obviously, we take these matters seriously and like in all cases will handle this internally and privately," Morse said.

"Jim meant no ill will," Morse said.

Cortes has had an incredible year for the Yankees, posting a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.50. He’s allowed just 10 earned runs while striking out 68 batters and walking 14.

"I can’t sit here and tell you I don’t look at the numbers. I obviously look at the numbers. I look at everything everybody posts and everybody says," Cortes said after the Yankees 6-1 win on Thursday. "It’s been pretty special. … I try to compete. With that, I’ve had a lot of success."

Kaat, who is 83 years old, found himself in trouble last year after using the phrase "Get a 40-acre field full of them." Kaat later apologized after blowback, as some thought the term was a reference to the promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule after the Civil War.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.