Miami Marlins
Published

Edward Cabrera throws fastest changeup in baseball history

He threw the changeup in his season debut against the Rockies

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
In the current age of velocity, something absurd must go down to gather our attention. 

Miami Marlins flame-throwing right-hander Edward Cabrera, who was just recently called up, has done exactly that. 

He just unleashed a 96 mph changeup. The fastest changeup in the sport’s 146-year history.

Sounds a little counterintuitive to hoist a 96-mph changeup when the objective of this pitch is usually to throw off the balance of a hitter. 

But in Edward Cabrera’s defense, his fastball that routinely breaks 100 on the radar gun makes 96 darting down and into right-handers straight deadly.

Not every day that you see young pitchers mastering the craft of the changeup when most power arms of pitching coaches prioritize the slider. We aren’t bad-mouthing the slider here either because, if thrown correctly, that pitch can be impossible to pick up. 

Edward Cabrera just may terrorize the national league the next decade with this pitch. You’re welcome for the sneak peek.