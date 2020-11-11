Expand / Collapse search
Tuggle rushes for 2 TDs, Ohio extends Akron's losing streak

Ohio has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series

Associated Press
De’Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10 on Tuesday night.

Ohio (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron (0-2, 0-2) has lost 19 straight games.

Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio's second straight game with a TD on its opening possession. He added a 1-yard score with 2:02 remaining, capping a nine-play drive, in the fourth quarter.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio, and Shane Hooks made four catches for 73 yards. Keye Thompson and Jett Elad each made a second-half interception — both leading to missed field goals. 

Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron. Teon Dollard had 165 yards rushing on 22 carries.