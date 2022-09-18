Tua Tagovailoa's monster game propels Dolphins to stunning comeback victory over Ravens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins are off to a different start to the regular season, and their comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens showed they might be for real this year.

Miami was down by 21 points against Baltimore twice in the game — at halftime and in the third quarter — and still managed to completely shock the Ravens, 42-38.

Down 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa started the final frame with a 2-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft. He followed that up with two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill — a 48-yard completion with 7:47 to go and a 60-yard bomb with 5:19 remaining in the game.

The Hill touchdown drives took a combined eight plays and used 2:51 to score. It was big plays that helped change the game.

After a Justin Tucker 51-yard field goal gave the Ravens the lead with 2:18 left in the game, Tagovailoa needed just six plays to march the Dolphins down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for the second time in the game. This time it was a 7-yard score with 14 seconds left in the game.

The Ravens failed to answer as the Dolphins completed the win.

Tagovailoa finished the game 36-for-50 with 469 passing yards, six touchdown passes and two interceptions. Hill led the way with 11 catches for 190 yards and Waddle had 11 catches for 171 yards. Mike Gesicki also had a touchdown reception to go along with four catches for 41 yards.

Lamar Jackson had a big game as well.

Jackson was 21-for-29 with 318 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also had 119 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Rashod Bateman led the Ravens with four catches for 108 yards and Mark Andrews had nine catches for 104 yards. Both Bateman and Andrews had scores.

Demarcus Robinson had a touchdown catch — his only reception of the game.

Miami improved to 2-0 on the year. It’s the first time they’ve won their first two games of the season since 2018.

Baltimore fell to 1-1.