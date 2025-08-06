Tua Tagovailoa says it's an 'honor' to be on Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the former and current athletes to be named to President Donald Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Council Chair Bryson DeChambeau, Lawrence Taylor, Harrison Butker, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and Annika Sorenstam were at the White House last week when Trump signed an executive order which reestablished the council as well as the Presidential Fitness Test.

Tagovailoa was not at the event, as he is busy in training camp, but at the very least, he is proud to be a part of the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think it's pretty cool - it's an honor," he said about being appointed.

Tagovailoa admitted that he did not "know too much about it," and was "not too sure" how the situation developed.

Gary Bettman, Cody Campbell, Roger Goodell, Wayne Gretzky, Nelly Korda, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo and Matthew Tkachuk were also named to the Council, according to the White House. Saquon Barkley declined.

Back in March, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, posted photos on her Instagram that showed Tagovailoa and wide receiver Braxton Berrios getting in on some family fun.

She posted a "dump" of several pictures and videos from the month of February, including a photo of her husband, Jared Kushner, with Berrios, Tagovailoa and her son.

PANTHERS STAR JAYCEE HORN TO MISS PRESEASON GAME AFTER GETTING IN CAR ACCIDENT EN ROUTE TO STADIUM

She also posted a video of her son and the quarterback-receiver duo tossing around the pigskin. There was also another photo of her son wearing Tkachuk's Team USA jersey at a Panthers-Oilers game on Feb. 27.

Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, has previously shown support for the president. Back in October, Annah posted a story to her Instagram on Wednesday that praised Trump's pre-emptive response to Hurricane Milton.

While Annah received some praise for her post, there were a few negative comments aimed at her and her husband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of the negative comments addressed Tua's recent concussion that he suffered in Week 2 of the season against the Buffalo Bills. It was the third concussion of the quarterback's pro career, and it has brought widespread concern over his long-term brain health and NFL future .

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.