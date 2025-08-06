Panthers star Jaycee Horn to miss preseason game after getting in car accident en route to stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s stadium on Wednesday and walked away with stiches, head coach Dave Canales confirmed.

Horn, 25, was alone in his car when the incident occurred at an intersection just outside the stadium, a team spokesperson said.

No one involved in the accident was transported by emergency medical personnel, according to the team rep. Horn was evaluated by team medical personnel.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said that Horn got a few stitches in his thumb area.

"I’m glad that Jaycee was OK," Canales said. "He did have to have a few stitches in his left thumb-area. So they got that all cleaned up and sutured up. . . . It doesn’t seem like anything else happened, but you know we’re just gonna kind of evaluate him each day."

Horn did not participate in the team’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. Horn will also not play the Panthers' preseason game versus the Browns on Friday.

Canales hopes Horn will be able to play in the team’s second preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 16.

"Hopefully we can get him turned around so we can take advantage of an opportunity in Houston for that game, which was kind of the plan all along," Canales said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Horn’s agent for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Horn, who made the Pro Bowl last season, is one of the best players on the team. Since the team selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, he has been an impact player.

Horn has missed time with injuries in his career as he has only played in 37 of a possible 68 regular-season games in his four-year career.

However, despite the injury woes, the team signed Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract in March. At the time, his contract extension made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

