Former NFL QB calls draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa 'damaged goods'

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer has made it pretty clear that he would stay away from drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa over other prospects at the position.

"I would steer away from any damaged goods," Plummer told TMZ Sports on Saturday. "I would be leery about injuries that he's sustained already. They're not like a broken hand or a sprained wrist or something pretty similar. He's working with hips, and he's had some problems with his knees, I believe."

Plummer said he would prefer former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa because of his injury history. Tagovailoa had a procedure on his left ankle in 2018 and his right ankle in 2019, and his 2019 season was cut short by hip surgery.

"He's also a big lump of clay," Plummer said of Herbert. "The right coach, the right system could mold him into what I believe could be almost like the future of the QB position."

However, if Tagovailoa can stay healthy, he is easily one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa, who won a national title at Alabama in 2017, finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 after completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions.

He was well on his way to becoming a Heisman finalist again last season before the hip injury.

He completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with three picks in only nine games.