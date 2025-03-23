Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kansas City Chiefs

Trump says White House plans to host Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LIV win

Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but the celebration was put on hold due to COVID

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday he invited the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the game, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in February 2020. A month later, the sports world was shut down as COVID-19 spread around the world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump waves

President Donald Trump waves to the fans during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trump made the revelation in an interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis.

"I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles," he told Travis while on Air Force One before the NCAA Wrestling Championships. "And, one other thing, we’re gonna have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID."

TRUMP SAYS KEEPING MALES OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS IS '90-10 ISSUE'

Kelce waving

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia did not visit the White House after their win over the New England Patriots in February 2018. NFL players and Trump feuded over athletes kneeling during the national anthem at the time. Trump told Travis that some players, coaches and the team’s general manager and owner wanted to come, but the invite was pulled amid the commotion.

This time, the Eagles appear to be ready to celebrate with the president in Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month the Eagles will come on April 28.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate after the Eagles won the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record: We sent an invitation. They enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28," she said.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.