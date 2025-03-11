Eagles' White House visit with President Trump has date set

A date has officially been set for the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit with President Donald Trump to celebrate last month's Super Bowl victory.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday the team will make its visit April 28.

Leavitt also took a jab at reports about whether an invitation would be sent after what occurred in 2018.

As the 45th president of the United States at the time, Trump rescinded his invitation to the Eagles after their Super Bowl victory over the Patriots after some players said they wouldn’t attend.

This time around, Trump acknowledged he wanted to get the Eagles to the nation’s capital to celebrate, and that’s exactly what will happen.

"I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record: We sent an invitation. They enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28," Leavitt said during her daily White House briefing Tuesday.

Trump was present at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Feb. 9 to watch the Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. He also noted last month he wanted the Eagles to visit the White House.

"We haven’t yet, but we will be," Trump said about sending an invitation. "I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they'll be extended an invitation. We'll do it right away. We'll do it some time today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them."

Eagles captain Lane Johnson said a White House visit would be a "team decision" after they won the Super Bowl.

Johnson, who has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the franchise, was on the team when it won the organization’s first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2018, defeating the New England Patriots.

However, controversy ensued that year when Trump rescinded his invitation to the Eagles after some players said they wouldn’t visit the White House due to the 45th president’s criticism of those who knelt or raised their fists during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump released a statement at the time about canceling his invitation, saying that "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump’s statement seven years ago said.

