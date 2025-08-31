Trump renews pitch to get Roger Clemens into Hall of Fame: 'If it were me, I’d sue them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump renewed his demand for Major League Baseball to put former New York Yankees star Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Trump touted Clemens’ accolades and career statistics and maintained that the World Series champion never "took drugs." Clemens has rebuffed any notion that he took steroids in his MLB career.

"I hope that Major League Baseball is getting ready to put Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame, a place where he has belonged for many years! 354 Wins, second in Total Strike Outs, Low Earned Run Average, played in 6 World Series, 7 Cy Young Awards (A Record, by 3!), and was, during much of his career, unhittable," Trump wrote on social media. "Never took drugs, there is no proof that he took drugs, has steadfastly refused that he took drugs. Frankly, I think he has a major lawsuit against Baseball. If it were me, I’d sue them."

Trump didn’t want MLB to wait to deal with Clemens after he died and compared the situation to Pete Rose. The all-time hits leader was removed from MLB’s ineligible list after he died. Rose is now eligible to be inducted into the Hall Fame despite previously being banned over gambling on baseball games.

"PUT ROGER CLEMENS IN THE HALL OF FAME, NOW — NOT LIKE YOU DID WITH PETE ROSE, WHEN YOU WAITED UNTIL HE WAS DEAD! That wasn’t the deal I made with the Commissioner, Rob Manfred, many months before he died," Trump added. "The deal was that he was going to be put up, immediately, but they waited and waited and waited, and then, put him up because of ‘death.’ It shouldn’t have been because of death, it should have been because of TALENT! This is not going to happen with Roger Clemens."

Fox News Digital reached out to MLB and the Baseball Hall of Fame for comment.

Trump made a similar case earlier this month as the two golfed together.

Clemens appreciated Trump’s support.

"I appreciate the love! DT knows more than anyone the fake news that’s out there," Clemens wrote. "Everyone has their agendas… I played the game to change my family’s direction generationally and to WIN!"

Clemens was a two-time World Series champion and 11-time All-Star as well. He had 4,672 strikeouts in his career.

He was alleged in the Mitchell Report to have used anabolic steroids during his career. He was also found not guilty on six counts of lying to Congress in 2012. He has maintained he’s never used steroids.

The allegations have largely kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He needed 70% of the vote from baseball writers to be enshrined in Cooperstown but only received 61.6% of the vote and fell off the ballot. To eventually get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, he would need to be elected through the Today’s Game Committee.