Mark Teixeira has a message for Texas Dems after redistricting: 'Have better policies'

World Series champion Mark Teixeira has a message for Democrats upset about Texas’ new congressional map.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed a new map that likely secures five additional Republican-leaning U.S. House districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Teixeira, who launched his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, said Democrats who are upset need to "have better policies."

"Have better policies. I know the progressive policies don’t work in America. You can see it in cities all across the country that have Democratic and progressive mayors, and those cities need to be cleaned up. You see what President Trump is doing in Washington, D.C., right now — it’s working," Teixeira said during a recent appearance on Fox News’ "America Reports."

"What I would tell Democrats in Texas, all over the country, is when you have policies that actually want to help Americans, come talk to us. But Republicans are out there, conservatives are out there with an America First agenda, and we’re going to be helping Americans, helping Texans every single day."

The former New York Yankees slugger is campaigning for Texas’ 21st Congressional District. Teixeira’s announcement followed Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek re-election as he runs for Texas attorney general.

The three-time All-Star called his policy focus "pretty simple."

"It’s secure the border, low taxes, shrink the government while growing the economy, protect life and the Second Amendment. Those conservative principles — helping Americans, helping American families, helping America prosper — are what I will bring out on the trail, and what Texas families deserve," Teixeira said.

"The Texas 21st District is full of great people, patriots that love God, love their country, love the state of Texas, and I can’t wait to go out there and meet all of them and make sure they understand what I believe in."

The 45-year-old played for four teams in his major league career. Teixeira debuted with the Texas Rangers and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.

He was later traded to the Los Angeles Angels after parts of two seasons with the Braves and then signed with the Yankees.

The five-time Gold Glove winner was a key part of the 2009 Yankees team that beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Teixeira finished his career with a .268 batting average, 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.

Fox News' Deirdre Harvey and Alex Miller contributed to this report.

