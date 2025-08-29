Expand / Collapse search
Mark Teixeira has a message for Texas Dems after redistricting: 'Have better policies'

Teixeira is running for Texas' 21st Congressional District

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
World Series champion Mark Teixeira has a message for Democrats upset about Texas’ new congressional map.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed a new map that likely secures five additional Republican-leaning U.S. House districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Teixeira, who launched his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, said Democrats who are upset need to "have better policies."

"Have better policies. I know the progressive policies don’t work in America. You can see it in cities all across the country that have Democratic and progressive mayors, and those cities need to be cleaned up. You see what President Trump is doing in Washington, D.C., right now — it’s working," Teixeira said during a recent appearance on Fox News’ "America Reports."

Mark Teixeira looks on

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira bats in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 18, 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

"What I would tell Democrats in Texas, all over the country, is when you have policies that actually want to help Americans, come talk to us. But Republicans are out there, conservatives are out there with an America First agenda, and we’re going to be helping Americans, helping Texans every single day."

The former New York Yankees slugger is campaigning for Texas’ 21st Congressional District. Teixeira’s announcement followed Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek re-election as he runs for Texas attorney general.

The three-time All-Star called his policy focus "pretty simple."

Mark Teixeira in action

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on May 22, 2016, in Oakland, California. (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)

"It’s secure the border, low taxes, shrink the government while growing the economy, protect life and the Second Amendment. Those conservative principles — helping Americans, helping American families, helping America prosper — are what I will bring out on the trail, and what Texas families deserve," Teixeira said.

"The Texas 21st District is full of great people, patriots that love God, love their country, love the state of Texas, and I can’t wait to go out there and meet all of them and make sure they understand what I believe in."

The 45-year-old played for four teams in his major league career. Teixeira debuted with the Texas Rangers and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.

Mark Teixeira in action

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) reacts to a hit during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 31, 2016, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Toronto won 4-1. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)

He was later traded to the Los Angeles Angels after parts of two seasons with the Braves and then signed with the Yankees.

The five-time Gold Glove winner was a key part of the 2009 Yankees team that beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Teixeira finished his career with a .268 batting average, 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.

Fox News' Deirdre Harvey and Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

