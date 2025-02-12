Trump 'not a fan' of LIV format, on PGA Tour's 'side' of discussions, Rory McIlroy says

President Donald Trump recently met with members of the PGA Tour in efforts to advance their discussions with LIV Golf and, apparently, he favors one side more than the other.

In June 2023, the rival tours announced that the two had been in discussions to eventually join forces. But, after stalled conversations, the PGA called on Trump to advance the negotiations.

Well, outside the negotiation table, golf legend Rory McIlroy said he played a round with Trump "a few weeks ago," and the two had a "really good" discussion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McIlroy then broke some news.

"I learned that he's not a fan of the LIV format. I think he's… he's on the [PGA] Tour's side," McIlroy said.

Trump has hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his courses since the league's inception in 2022; a Trump course last hosted a PGA event in 2016.

It is an about-face by McIlroy, who said in 2020 he would not play golf with Trump again as he questioned the president's leadership in the early stages of the pandemic.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan recently said the tour "asked" Trump "to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country and for all the countries involved."

TIGER WOODS WITHDRAWS FROM GENESIS INVITATIONAL AFTER DEATH OF MOM

Adam Scott, a member of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Board, was at the meeting, and said Trump's "love" for the game could be "helpful" to an eventual deal.

"It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment…" Scott told Golf Channel this week ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. "He’s a lover of the game and hopefully can be very helpful in getting a resolve for the professional game and help everybody move forward."

"It's pretty easy to tie him to the game of golf. He's passionate about it, he owns several golf properties, fabulous destinations around the world, and he has a relationship with Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund, and he's a fan of the PGA Tour as well, certainly a fan of Tiger Woods, like we all are," Scott added. "Given that this has been tied up in government beliefs, he can be very helpful."

McIlroy did say back in November that he felt Trump becoming president for the second time could help "clear the way" for a deal between the PGA and LIV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four-time major champion McIlroy was recently a part of a 2-on-2 exhibition, partnering with Scottie Scheffler against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.