Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational after death of mom

Tiger Woods announced Monday he will no longer participate in the Genesis Invitational as he was still "processing" the death of his mother.

Woods revealed last week that his mother, Kultida, had died. She was 78.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," Woods said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Woods golfed with President Donald Trump on Sunday before the commander in chief took off for New Orleans to attend Super Bowl LIX, according to a White House official.

Trump sent his condolences to Woods and his family after the golfer announced the death of his mother.

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways!" Trump’s wrote in a post. "Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

Woods’ foundation organizes the Genesis Invitational. The event does not have cut line. If he did participate, it would have been his first tournament since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain in his legs.

The event is set to take place at Torrey Pines this season instead of Riviera because of the wildfires that plagued the Los Angeles area in January.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.