Trump’s love for golf can be ‘very helpful’ in quest to reunite sport, Adam Scott says

President Donald Trump recently met with members of the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, in efforts to get the tour and LIV Golf to finally strike a deal after roughly two years of discussion.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan recently said the tour "asked" Trump "to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country and for all the countries involved."

Adam Scott, a member of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Board, was at the meeting, and echoed the commissioner's sentiments about their meeting, in which he credited Tiger Woods for kick-starting.

"It was all really positive… it’s just a positive thing that the president of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment…" Scott told the Golf Channel at Torrey Pines this week ahead of the Genesis Invitational. "He’s a lover of the game and hopefully can be very helpful in getting a resolve for the professional game and help everybody move forward."

"It's pretty easy to tie him to the game of golf. He's passionate about it, he owns several golf properties, fabulous destinations around the world, and he has a relationship with Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund, and he's a fan of the PGA Tour as well, certainly a fan of Tiger Woods, like we all are," Scott added. "Given that this has been tied up in government beliefs, he can be very helpful."

LIV has played at several Trump-owned courses since its first year of play in 2022; the PGA Tour has also made stops at the president's course, as well.

Golf star Rory McIlroy said in November he believed Trump becoming president for the second time could help "clear the way" for a deal between the PGA and LIV.

Even former Tour player Brandel Chamblee, who has long opposed LIV Golf, said that after he played a round with Trump, he has since grown to "understand why we acquiesce and need Saudi Arabia as a partner in the Middle East," and the president made convincing arguments to "[make] me think of Yasir as a partner in the game of golf."