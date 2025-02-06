PGA Tour credits Trump with moving LIV Golf deal closer during president's big sports week

The PGA Tour put out a statement Thursday thanking President Donald Trump for intervening in the tour's effort to broker a business agreement with LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"We asked the president to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country and for all the countries involved," a statement from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Tiger Woods said. "We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

After launching in 2022, LIV lured several star golfers with massive salaries, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

In June of that year, the PGA suspended 17 players who pledged to play for LIV and promised future suspensions for anyone who participated in LIV events.

In June 2023, the PGA Tour and the European-based DP World Tour announced they had a 'framework agreement' for a merger with PIF and LIV. But the agreement never materialized because the deadline to complete that deal passed at the end of that year.

More than a full year has passed since, but now Trump's intervention may bring that deal closer to fruition.

Golf star Rory McIlroy said in November he believed Trump becoming president for the second time could help "clear the way" for a deal between the PGA and LIV.

Trump has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf, with several of its 54-hole events being staged at Trump-owned courses.

Trump's intervention with the PGA-LIV negotiations was one of many big sports moments for the president this week.

Trump changed the course of women's sports history by signing the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order in the East Room of the White House in front of female athletes on National Girls and Women in Sports Day Wednesday.

The NCAA quickly capitulated to Trump's order, announcing Thursday afternoon a new participation policy for transgender student-athletes.

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy states.

It was also reported this week that Trump will become the first sitting president in history to attend a Super Bowl.

The news prompted excitement from Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Kelce called it an "honor."

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know. And having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool," Kelce said.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Riley Gaines on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast and reacted to Trump’s remarks.

"It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome," she told Gaines. "Sometimes, I just look at whoever I’m talking to, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.’ But, wow, that’s just absolutely incredible."