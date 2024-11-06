Trump victory 'clears the way' for PGA Tour-PIF deal, Rory McIlroy says

Stalled negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the financial backers of LIV Golf, could move forward following former President Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s elections, according to one of the Tour’s biggest stars.

Rory McIlroy drew the connection during a press conference at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked about rumors that a deal has already been struck, McIlroy denied any knowledge but added that changes to the White House could be a good sign of what’s to come.

"Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think it clears the way a little bit," McIlroy said. "So we’ll see."

TRUMP INVITES US OPEN CHAMP BRYSON DECHAMBEAU ON STAGE DURING VICTORY SPEECH

McIlroy added that Trump, who stated earlier in the week during a podcast appearance that it would take him "the better part of 15 minutes" to get a deal done, could do just that because of his "relationship" with Saudi Arabia and his love for golf.

"He might be able to. He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too," he stated.

"I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously, Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows? But I think as the President of the United States again, he’s probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PGA Tour agreed to a landmark deal with PIF in 2023 after months of fractured relationships between the Tour and the rival-back LIV Golf league. The deal, aimed at creating a commercial arm called PGA Tour Enterprises, had a deadline of the end of the year — a deadline that has come and gone.

A potential roadblock for negotiations has been the Justice Department, which asked in July that an anti-poaching clause be removed from the framework agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.