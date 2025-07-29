Trump mocks Biden's golf game after viral video of president's drive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Joe Biden while discussing a recent clip of Trump golfing on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump bragged about a drive that was caught on camera and shared on the internet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump poked fun at his predecessor while bragging.

"Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long, pretty long. That's no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That's not Biden, right? That was a good drive," Trump said.

Trump initially took shots at Biden's golf skills during their infamous June 27 debate in Atlanta. Trump said he won two club championships when discussing fitness, while adding Biden couldn't drive a ball 50 yards.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HAS NO REGRETS OVER TRUMP VIDEO ON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 'GREAT ENTERTAINMENT'

Then in August, while on the range with pro golf star Bryson DeChambeau and YouTuber Travis Miller, Trump joked "You think Joe Biden can do that?"

Trump then made another crack at Biden's six-handicap claim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump said. "So I said ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t."