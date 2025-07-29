Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Trump mocks Biden's golf game after viral video of president's drive

The president made comments aboard Air Force One after video of his golf shot goes viral online

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Trump talks golf while returning home from Scotland

Trump talks golf while returning home from Scotland

President Donald Trump addressed playing golf in Scotland while flying back to the U.S. aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Joe Biden while discussing a recent clip of Trump golfing on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump bragged about a drive that was caught on camera and shared on the internet. 

Trump poked fun at his predecessor while bragging. 

"Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long, pretty long. That's no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That's not Biden, right? That was a good drive," Trump said. 

Trump playing golf in Scotland

President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Getty Images)

Trump initially took shots at Biden's golf skills during their infamous June 27 debate in Atlanta. Trump said he won two club championships when discussing fitness, while adding Biden couldn't drive a ball 50 yards.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HAS NO REGRETS OVER TRUMP VIDEO ON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 'GREAT ENTERTAINMENT'

President-elect Trump golfing in Florida

Then-former President Donald Trump plays golf ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational series tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 9, 2023. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Then in August, while on the range with pro golf star Bryson DeChambeau and YouTuber Travis Miller, Trump joked "You think Joe Biden can do that?"

Trump then made another crack at Biden's six-handicap claim.

Donald and Kai Trump golfing

Then-former President Donald Trump and Kai Trump during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral on Oct. 27, 2022. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump said. "So I said ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t." 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.