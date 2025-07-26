Trump shows off golf skills at Turnberry resort during Scotland visit, cites Gary Player's prior praise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump made a pit stop at his Turnberry course in Scotland Saturday during his trip overseas.

Trump landed in Scotland Friday for a five-day trip, and he is scheduled to visit his golf resort in Aberdee and meet with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer and the head of the Scottish government, First Minister John Swinney.

Trump and son Eric played with U.S. Ambassador to Britain Warren Stephens.

The president posted a video montage of several of his shots from his round at Turnberry and captioned it with a quote about the famed course he attributed to golf legend Gary Player.

"The Great Gary Player: ‘Turnberry is, without a question, in the Top Five Greatest Golf Courses I’ve ever played in my 73 years as a Pro." Thank you, Gary!"Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The course hosted four Open Championships (1977, 1986, 1994 and 2009), but after the Capitol Riots in 2021, the Royal and Ancient (R&A) Golf Club announced that the Open Championship would not return there "until we’re confident that any coverage at Turnberry would be about golf, about the golf course and about the championship."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the cobblestone and tree-lined street in front of the U.S. Consulate about 100 miles away in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. Speakers told the crowd Trump was not welcome and criticized Starmer for striking a recent trade deal to avoid stiff U.S. tariffs on goods imported from the U.K.

Player, who has won two Senior Open Championships at the course, pleaded with the R&A to reverse course last year and praised the resort.

"It must come back. Fairness in life. Some might say Donald Trump did … what about every other President? They all did something wrong. Not only Donald Trump. Every one of them. It says in the Bible: Forgive us of our trespasses as we forgive them that trespass against us," Player said.

"It’s wrong and it's cruel and it's unfair not to have The Open go back to Turnberry because it's the best golf course. That and Carnoustie. Carnoustie and Trump Turnberry are the two best golf courses in Scotland."

A report earlier this year said the PGA Tour will be returning to Trump Doral next year for the first time since 2016, months before he became president for the first time. Trump bought the Turnberry resort for $60 million in 2014.

The last professional golf tournament to be held at Turnberry was the 2015 Women's British Open, won by Inbee Park. It has hosted seven Senior Open Championships, most recently in 2012.

The four Open Championships were won by Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Nick Price and Stewart Cink.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

