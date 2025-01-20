Expand / Collapse search
Trump makes presence felt during college football national championship

Trump's taped message played at halftime of the college football national championship game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
President Trump signs more executive actions at White House Video

President Trump signs more executive actions at White House

 President Trump sits down at the Oval Office on day one of his presidency and signs executive orders to secure the southern border.

President Donald Trump had a taped message for college football fans who tuned into ESPN to watch the national championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Monday night.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States earlier in the day. Although he’s been to national championships as president before, he was unable to go since it was his first day back in the White House. He still appeared to have the game on his mind.

Donald Trump in the oval office holds a note from Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump holds up outgoing President Joe Biden's letter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.  (Jim Watson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hello to my great, fellow Americans. This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we’re going to bring America back and make it safer, richer and prouder than ever before," Trump said.

"We’ll have a nation filled with compassion, strength and exceptionalism. Through our power and might, we will stop wars, and we will bring our world to peace. We will be respected again, and we will be admitted again — admired like we haven’t been in many, many years. We’ll put America first, and by doing so, we’re gonna make America great again."

Riley Leonard looks to pass

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is tackled by Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau during first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Trump touted the excitement he’s seen around the country since he won the election over former Vice President Kamala Harris. He also had a message for the players competing in the game.

"In less than three months since the election, you have already seen it happening. You can feel the excitement, and you can see the confidence and spirit returning to our nation. Together we are going to lead our county to glorious new heights. The golden age of America has just begun.

"To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it’s been a long and difficult journey. It’s been a long season, but you have two tremendous teams, and get to the game and go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win. And I’m going to enjoy watching it. Thank you, and good night."

Ryan Day celebrates

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates after a touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins during first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Vice President JD Vance must have been happy at halftime as Ohio State led the game, 21-7.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

