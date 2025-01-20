Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Riley Leonard points to favorite Bible verse after scoring opening TD in national title game

Leonard led Notre Dame on 18-play drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have to dig deep to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes and win their first national championship since 1988.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is determined to do that.

Riley Leonard points to his arm band

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard celebrates after a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Leonard led the Fighting Irish on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate up the first 9:45 of the game. It ended with a Leonard rushing touchdown from 1 yard out.

After Leonard scored, he pointed to his arm band, which read "Matthew 23:12," a Bible verse that says, "Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted."

Leonard previously expressed that Matthew 23:12 was one of his favorite quotes in the Bible.

Riley Leonard celebrates

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with tight end Kevin Bauman after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I feel like so many people want to put me on this pedestal and like my faith really brings me back down to that every time," he said earlier in the season, via Sports Spectrum. "So, like, through the ups and the downs, I’m able to offer you guys perspective.

"I’ve seen what it’s like to be praised and to be at the top of the top. People got me on draft boards … and I’ve been on the lowest of lows where I get injured and I don’t know what I’m going to do with my career. But my faith has always brought me back to that humble position. Like, you’re nobody. It doesn’t matter if you’re at the highest of highs or lowest of lows, God’s going to treat you the same."

Notre Dame was 2-for-2 on fourth down during the drive.

Riley Leonard looks to pass

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard passes against Ohio State during first half. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Fighting Irish led the game early, 7-0.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

