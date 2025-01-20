Notre Dame's Riley Leonard points to favorite Bible verse after scoring opening TD in national title game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have to dig deep to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes and win their first national championship since 1988.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is determined to do that.

Leonard led the Fighting Irish on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate up the first 9:45 of the game. It ended with a Leonard rushing touchdown from 1 yard out.

After Leonard scored, he pointed to his arm band, which read "Matthew 23:12," a Bible verse that says, "Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted."

Leonard previously expressed that Matthew 23:12 was one of his favorite quotes in the Bible.

"I feel like so many people want to put me on this pedestal and like my faith really brings me back down to that every time," he said earlier in the season, via Sports Spectrum. "So, like, through the ups and the downs, I’m able to offer you guys perspective.

"I’ve seen what it’s like to be praised and to be at the top of the top. People got me on draft boards … and I’ve been on the lowest of lows where I get injured and I don’t know what I’m going to do with my career. But my faith has always brought me back to that humble position. Like, you’re nobody. It doesn’t matter if you’re at the highest of highs or lowest of lows, God’s going to treat you the same."

Notre Dame was 2-for-2 on fourth down during the drive.

The Fighting Irish led the game early, 7-0.