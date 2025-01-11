Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes

JD Vance jokes about skipping inauguration to watch Ohio State in title game

The inauguration and the CFP title game are both on Jan. 20

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vice President-elect JD Vance, a proud Ohio State alumnus, said back in August that this Buckeyes team might be "the best" he’s seen in some time. That will easily be settled when Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in the national championship game later this month, and Vance wants to be there to see it. 

There’s just one slight complication. 

JD Vance

U.S. Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) reacts after the Electoral College vote was ratified during a joint session of Congress to ratify the 2024 Presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2025, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President-elect Donald Trump and Vance will officially take office on Jan. 20 – the same day as the title game. 

"Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game," Vance joked in a post on social media. 

Quinshon Judkins celebrates

Quinshon Judkins, #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

JD VANCE BULLISH ON BUCKEYES' PROSPECTS FOR UPCOMING SEASON: 'MAYBE THE BEST OHIO STATE TEAM I'VE SEEN'

The former Ohio senator then posted a meme in response to his own post on X with his two options: "Attend your own inauguration" or "Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title."

The Buckeyes will have the chance to battle for the program’s first national title since 2014 after they defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Notre Dame, who defeated Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Wednesday, is on the hunt for its 12th overall title and its first since 1988. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JD Vance smiles

Vice President-elect JD Vance arrives for the electoral college vote count during a joint session of Congress in the House chamber on Monday, January 6, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Vance will be rooting for his Buckeyes in Washington as Trump is sworn in to a second term in the White House. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics