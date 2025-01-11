JD Vance jokes about skipping inauguration to watch Ohio State in title game

Vice President-elect JD Vance, a proud Ohio State alumnus, said back in August that this Buckeyes team might be "the best" he’s seen in some time. That will easily be settled when Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in the national championship game later this month, and Vance wants to be there to see it.

There’s just one slight complication.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President-elect Donald Trump and Vance will officially take office on Jan. 20 – the same day as the title game.

"Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game," Vance joked in a post on social media.

JD VANCE BULLISH ON BUCKEYES' PROSPECTS FOR UPCOMING SEASON: 'MAYBE THE BEST OHIO STATE TEAM I'VE SEEN'

The former Ohio senator then posted a meme in response to his own post on X with his two options: "Attend your own inauguration" or "Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title."

The Buckeyes will have the chance to battle for the program’s first national title since 2014 after they defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Notre Dame, who defeated Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Wednesday, is on the hunt for its 12th overall title and its first since 1988.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance will be rooting for his Buckeyes in Washington as Trump is sworn in to a second term in the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.