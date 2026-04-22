Trump envoy asks FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in 2026 World Cup: report

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An envoy for President Donald Trump has reportedly asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the 2026 World Cup set for this summer.

The Financial Times reported the plan is an effort to repair the relationship between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which soured following the former’s comments against Pope Leo XIV regarding the war with Iran.

United States special envoy Paolo Zampolli was the one who suggested the idea to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

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"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament," Zampolli told the outlet. "With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Italy had a chance to be in the World Cup already, but they suffered a penalty-shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a qualifying playoff final.

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Italy became the first World Cup-winning team to miss three consecutive tournaments following the 4-1 penalty shootout loss earlier this month.

"We still don’t believe it — that we’re out and that it happened in this manner," Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola said to reporters at the time, per the New York Post. "It’s upsetting for everyone. For us, for our families and for all the kids who have never seen Italy at a World Cup."

While Zampolli told Infantino about his proposed plan, FIFA’s president said that Iran "for sure" will play in the World Cup despite the conflict involving the U.S.

"The Iranian team is coming, for sure," Infantino said during the CNBC Invest in America Forum earlier this month in Washington, D.C.

"We hope that, by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. That would definitely help. But Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

Infantino visited the Iranian national team in Turkey, which is where it has its training camp.

All three of Iran’s group stage games are scheduled to be played in the U.S. That remains the case after Iranian government officials suggested to FIFA that their games be moved to Mexico because they could not travel to the U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed FIFA’s rejection of Iran’s request, and it is insisting Iran play where it's scheduled — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Lumen Field in Seattle. Iran said earlier this month it would only decide on its team’s participation once they heard from FIFA regarding their relocation request.

Iran is scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium against New Zealand on June 16 to begin its tournament. It will also play Belgium at the stadium before finishing group play against Mo Salah and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

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Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last month that Iran would be welcome to compete in the World Cup as scheduled, though it might not be "appropriate" considering the conflict.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," he wrote.

Trump also told Politico, "I really don’t care," when asked about Iran’s participation in the tournament. Infantino, who holds a strong relationship with Trump, said Trump has "reiterated" to him that the U.S. welcomes Iran’s team to compete.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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