University of Toledo pole vaulter Eva Moran killed in three-vehicle crash in Ohio at age 19

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A three-vehicle crash in Ohio left a Division I college athlete dead at the age of 19.

University of Toledo pole vaulter Eva Moran, 19, was the only person killed in the Ohio crash in which another 19-year-old and a 23-year-old were involved.

"The University of Toledo community is heartbroken by the loss of Eva Moran," athletic director Tom Moreland said in a release. "Eva was an outstanding student-athlete whose determination, character and positive spirit made an impact on everyone who had the opportunity to know her.

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"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Eva's parents, Alena and Derrek, and her siblings, Maddox, Jaxton and Kya. We ask that everyone keep Eva's family and those closest to her in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

"There are no words to adequately express the sadness our team feels over the loss of Eva," Toledo director of cross country and track and field Andrea Grove-McDonough added. "She was a remarkable young woman whose energy, determination and kindness made an immediate impact on our program. Eva approached every practice, every competition and every challenge with a positive attitude and a genuine love for her teammates. She was eager to learn, eager to improve and proud to represent the University of Toledo.

"Our hearts are with Eva’s family, friends, teammates and everyone whose lives she touched. We will continue to honor her memory and the example she set for all of us."

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The crash occurred on Friday afternoon on Route 309 in Claridon Township. Moran was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra when she hit the left rear of a 2013 GMC Acadia, authorities said, via ABC 13.

Moran was traveling east when she hit the Acadia that was waiting to make a left turn into a driveway. Moran "failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, striking the left rear" of the Acadia, authorities said.

Police added that a driver in a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving westbound when Moran hit the Acadia, and Moran "traveled left of the centerline into the westbound lane, was struck by [the Jeep] and ejected from her vehicle."

Moran had just completed her freshman year with Toledo and majored in health sciences. She set the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference pole vault record in her senior year of high school at 12 feet and ½ inch.

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She finished 10th at the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships last month with a personal-best mark of 3.57 meters. In February, she finished third at the GVSU Big Meet (3.43 meters), and in April, she placed fourth at the 56th Annual GINA Relays (3.27 meters).

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