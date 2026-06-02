Naomi Osaka offers uninspiring response about her mindset following French Open loss to Aryna Sabalenka

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Naomi Osaka has made a habit of making headlines with her comments inside the media center at various Grand Slam stops over the years, and this year's French Open was no different.

The four-time Grand Slam winner lost in straight sets to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (5-7, 3-6) in the fourth round of Roland Garros, which has become a familiar situation for Osaka in her career. The 28-year-old holds a 1-3 record against the Belarusian all-time, with all three of her losses coming in 2026.

While answering questions from the media following her fourth-round exit in France, Osaka was asked if she could take any encouragement from the loss or if she feels daunted about the challenge in closing the gap between herself and Sabalenka.

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The question was a bit strange, as the idea of being encouraged after a third straight loss to the same opponent would be unique, but the question wasn't nearly as odd as the answer Osaka proceeded to give.

"I don’t know if you knew me before, but I would be very, very disappointed in myself after matches like these. But I kinda realized it doesn’t matter at all," Osaka began.

"I’ve played her multiple times and sadly to say lost multiple times. The only thing I can keep doing is trying l my best. Maybe, hopefully, it’ll work out in my favor one day. But I can’t let myself be discouraged every time I lose to someone or win against someone. Because honestly, hitting a ball doesn’t really matter, like, on Earth, kind of."

It doesn't get more uninspiring than that.

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For a four-time Slam winner and former World No. 1 herself, Osaka admitting aloud that "hitting a ball doesn't really matter" is shocking.

Imagine the level of criticism an NBA superstar would receive if they said "shooting a basketball doesn't really matter" after a loss, or an NFL quarterback suggesting "throwing a football doesn't really matter" after a crushing defeat.

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Osaka, however, continuously gets the benefit of the doubt by many in the tennis world despite withdrawing from the 2021 French Open because the pressures of the media were apparently too much for her to handle. She also cried in the media center at Roland Garros a year ago after her first-round exit.